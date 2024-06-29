Celebrate Canada Day In Amherstburg

Start your Canada day off early in Amherstburg with the day with the Canada Day Run, Walk or Wheel at 9:00am, and keep the energy going with Amherstburg’s Mighty Machines display from noon to 5:00 pm in Toddy Jones Park.

Fort Malden will be open from 10:00am to 7:00pm with free admission for visitors to experience the Fort.

As the sun sets along the shore of the Detroit River in the King’s Navy Yard Park, the Opening Ceremony kicks off at 6:00pm, followed by a concert featuring Adam Butcher & the Buck

Twenty Band, building up to the grand finale – a spectacular fireworks show.

“Canada Day in Amherstburg is a fantastic opportunity for our community to unite and celebrate our nation’s vibrant and diverse spirit. We invite everyone to join us for a day packed with fun, music, and community spirit!,” said Mayor Michael Prue.

Full schedules can be found online here.