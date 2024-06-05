ThunderstormNow
Catch WIFF Under The Stars This Weekend

Wednesday June 5th, 2024, 4:12pm

Events Coming Up
To kick off WIFF’s milestone 20th Anniversary celebrations, WIFF Under the Stars returns to Downtown Windsor for a weekend of free outdoor community screenings of a variety of family classics, blockbuster hits, and new Canadian titles.

Movies include 101 Dalmatians, A Year in the Forest, Barbie, Black Panther, Elemental, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2, Oppenheimer, The Blair Witch Project, The Little Mermaid, The Princess Bride, Walkerville’s Willistead Manor: The Home That Shaped A Community, and more.

It will take place in the Vision Corridor green space (alongside the Chimczuk Museum and Art Windsor-Essex) from June 7th to 9th, 2024.

You can find the full schedule here. Admission is free.

