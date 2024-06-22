Candlelight Vigil Planned For Harrow Family
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 22nd, 2024, 8:53am
A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday for the family of four who were found deceased in Harrow.
Police were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30pm on June 20th, 2024, where they located four deceased individuals.
OPP says that while the cause of death and their identities cannot yet be confirmed.
The vigil takes place at the Harrow Soccer Field at 7:00pm. Candles will be provided. Donations will be collected for the family to help subsidize costs of funeral arrangements.
