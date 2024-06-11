Butterfly Release Memorial Planned For Leamington Wednesday



A Butterfly Release Memorial dedicated to honoring the lives of young loved ones who passed away during childbirth or shortly after is planned for Wednesday in Leamington.

The butterfly release serves as a poignant symbol of life’s delicate and fleeting nature, honoring the lasting impact these precious lives have left behind.

This event provides a serene and supportive atmosphere where attendees can come together as a community to remember and cherish these brief yet significant lives.

It occurs at 5:30pm at Erie Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 209 Erie Street South.