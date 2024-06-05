Big Jump For UWindsor In 2025 QS World University Rankings

The University of Windsor has climbed nearly 100 spots in a global ranking examining the world’s top universities.

UWindsor ranked fourth among non-medical universities in Ontario, seventh nationally, and 547th overall in the 2025 QS World University Rankings. This is a jump from last year’s position, which was between 640 and 650.

The QS World University Rankings, compiled by the leading higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated over 5,600 universities globally for its 21st edition. Only 1,503 universities made the final list, with UWindsor ranking among the top 37%.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” said University of Windsor President Robert Gordon. “Our significant improvements in sustainability and international research partnerships reflect our commitment to addressing global challenges and fostering a robust academic environment.”

The university’s improved performance is attributed to higher scores in sustainability and international research network metrics, which measure universities’ social and environmental impact as centers of education and research, and the diversity of their international research partnerships, respectively. Windsor climbed more than 320 positions in the sustainability metric to 381st overall, a significant improvement from last year’s rank above 701.

Additionally, the University of Windsor ranked in the top 25% globally for research impact, securing the 378th position with an average of 111 citations per faculty member. The university also ranked in the top 30% for employment outcomes, meaning Windsor graduates are among the most sought-after by employers.