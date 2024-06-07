Adventure Bay Family Water Park Hours Expanding

Adventure Bay Family Water Park are expanding their hours this summer.

Starting Saturday, June 29th, 2024 the water park from 10:00am until 6:00pm daily through Labour Day weekend.

Adventure Bay has over 35,000 square feet of wild water adventures including three epic waterslides (Master Blaster, Python, and Whizzard), Lazy River, Wave Pool, Splash Zone, and the Flow Rider, along with access to Cannon Cove dry land attraction, and an in-park concessions stand.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Windsor residents are eligible to receive a minimum 15% discount off General Admission rates at Adventure Bay during select times each day. For up-to-date admission rates, visit www.AdventureBay.ca.

Additionally, the Pathway to Potential (P2P) offers the 90% Recreation Discount fee subsidy, which provides affordable access to recreational, artistic, and cultural programs for Windsor-Essex residents and households living with low income. The program subsidizes eligible residents for 90% off the program registration fee (before taxes). P2P can be used to support visits to Adventure Bay Family Water Park, as well as programming at WIATC.