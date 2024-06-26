Mostly CloudyNow
𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 T𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫

Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 4:02pm

Local News
0
0

Alexandria Fischer on the right with Amber Hunter.

Transition to Betterness has appointed Alexandria Fischer as the new Executive Director following a thorough search by T2B’s Board of Directors.

Fischer brings over 17 years of experience in the non-profit sector, through her role at Family Respite Services where she led a successful $2.2 million capital campaign and managed the construction of a 4,400-square-foot accessible respite home. Her background in management, strategic planning, grant writing, and community engagement will be invaluable as she leads T2B into its next chapter.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role leading an organization that is so important to the community and our hospitals. The existing programs at T2B are crucial for providing care and comfort to patients and their families during life-altering health challenges. I’m overjoyed to have this opportunity to continue to grow the mission of T2B,” – Alexandria Fischer, incoming Executive Director.

Amber Hunter, the outgoing Executive Director, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Alexandria Fischer as our new Executive Director of T2B! Her enthusiasm, industry experience, and passion for community service are truly inspiring. Our wonderful programs at T2B play a crucial role in providing care and comfort to patients and their families. With Alexandria at the helm, the T2B Board of Directors and I are confident that she will continue to expand the mission of T2B and make a positive impact on the lives of many.”

Alexandria will join T2B in August and work alongside Amber Hunter until Amber’s departure at the end of September, ensuring a smooth transition and stability of leadership.

