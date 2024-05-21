Zehrs And Transit Windsor Add Stuff-A-Bus Campaign To Free Fireworks Night

Transit Windsor is once again offering ree buses on fireworks night thanks to Zehrs, but there is a bonus for our community in need this year, as the two organizations are also teaming up for a series of stuff-a-bus campaigns.

The Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River takes place Monday, June 24, 2024, and once again, you can avoid the annual parking issues and road closures by enjoying the free ride from Devonshire Mall to the Windsor riverfront and back. Shuttles leave Devonshire Mall starting at 6:00pm from Sydney Avenue, and the last shuttle will return to the mall from a pickup location across from the Windsor Arena on McDougall Street near Wyandotte Street West directly after the fireworks until midnight.

New this year, a stuff-a-bus campaign begins Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at the St. Clair Beach Zehrs. A Transit Windsor bus will be on site from 10:00am to 3:00pm accepting non-perishable food donations as well as clothing and cash donations.

The bus will continue to Parkway Plaza Zehrs on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024, and then to LaSalle Zehrs on Saturday, June 29th, 2024.