You Can Purchase Admission Tickets To The LaSalle Strawberry Festival Online

Admission tickets to the 2024 LaSalle Strawberry Festival are now available for purchase online.

Admission is $5.00 per person and entry is free for kids 5 years old and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Purchase a weekend pass for only $12.00. Admission includes access to the festival and all entertainment. Food sold by vendors and carnival ride tickets are extra and must be purchased on-site.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 6th to Sunday, June 9th at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

Purchase admission tickets online at www.lasalletickets.ca.