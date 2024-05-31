WSO Welcomes New Assistant Conductor

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra has appointed Geoffrey Larson as the new Assistant Conductor for the 2024-2026 seasons.

“We are excited to have Geoffrey joining the WSO family,” says Music Director and Maestro Robert Franz. “His experience working with young people, and his generous spirit on stage with audiences along with his excellent musicianship are huge assets to our organization. I’m looking forward to see what will unfold for our community during his tenure.”

Larson brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic presence to the WSO. With a rich background that includes Music Director of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra and Chorus Master he is poised to contribute significantly to our mission of connecting people through music.

“I am thrilled to join the WSO family as Assistant Conductor and Music Director of the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestras and the Windsor Symphony Community Orchestra.” Said Larson. “I was impressed by the stellar artistic level of the musicians and leadership in Windsor, and their deep commitment to community engagement. I look forward to our musical journey together, and to fostering the extensive artistic partnerships in the Windsor Essex region.”