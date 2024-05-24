Windsor’s Premier Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament Set To Electrify Downtown

Head downtown on Saturday for an adrenaline-pumping start to summer with the return of Windsor’s Beach Bash Volleyball Tournament.

Spectators are invited to dive into the action on May 25th at the dynamic Khan Courts, 671 Ouellette Avenue, starting at 10:00am and to experience the thrill of top-level volleyball as elite players deliver jaw-dropping spikes and unstoppable serves.

“This is a brilliant use of the Khan courts and a great way to enjoy the downtown,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA). “The Beach Bash will definitely showcase the kind of athletic prowess that inspires people and brings the community closer together.”

Another tournament is set for August 23rd and 24th, and in addition, the downtown volleyball league lights up the courts every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening, between 6:00m to 10:00pm until the end of August.

For more details, visit beachbash.ca.