WindsorEats Celebrates 20 Years

WindsorEats, known for its unique food and drink experiences, is celebrating 20 years of business.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community, partners, and everyone who has supported WindsorEats over the past 20 years,” said Adriano Ciotoli, founder of WindsorEats. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you and to look forward to many more years of promoting the rich culinary culture of Windsor-Essex.”

To commemorate the anniversary, friends and supporters of the small business are invited to celebrate with owners Adriano Ciotoli and Pina Ciotoli on Saturday, June 1st, 2024, during regular business hours of 2:00pm to 11:00pm at the WindsorEats Food Hall, 400 Erie Street East, Unit 3.

This event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to join in the celebration. Admission is free. There will be live entertainment throughout the day, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food and beverages from participating vendors.