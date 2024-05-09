Windsor Resident Wins $350,000 With Instant Crossword Extreme

Michael (Mike) Kennedy of Windsor is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme (Game #2394).

The 59-year-old, who works as a foreman supervisor, says he’s been playing the lottery regularly for decades and typically plays Instant Crossword. “I’ve had some smaller wins with CROSSWORD so I stayed loyal to that game. This is my first big win!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I played my ticket at the store and scanned it using the ticket checker. When I saw a whole bunch of numbers come up on the screen, I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I was in awe. I looked up at the clerk and said, ‘I don’t think you can cash this out for me here!'”

His plan is to set himself up for a comfortable retirement. He plans to invest and pay off some bills with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at California Mini Market on California Avenue in Windsor.