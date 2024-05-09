NEWS >
CloudyNow
14 °C
56 °F
A Few ShowersThu
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
18 °C
64 °F		ShowersSat
15 °C
59 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Resident Wins $350,000 With Instant Crossword Extreme

Thursday May 9th, 2024, 1:20pm

City News
0
0

Michael (Mike) Kennedy of Windsor is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Extreme (Game #2394).

The 59-year-old, who works as a foreman supervisor, says he’s been playing the lottery regularly for decades and typically plays Instant Crossword. “I’ve had some smaller wins with CROSSWORD so I stayed loyal to that game. This is my first big win!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I played my ticket at the store and scanned it using the ticket checker. When I saw a whole bunch of numbers come up on the screen, I didn’t believe it,” he said. “I was in awe. I looked up at the clerk and said, ‘I don’t think you can cash this out for me here!'”

His plan is to set himself up for a comfortable retirement. He plans to invest and pay off some bills with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at California Mini Market on California Avenue in Windsor.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message