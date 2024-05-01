Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 Prize With Instant Bingo Doubler

Stanley Darrell Dupuis of Windsor won a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT BINGO DOUBLER (Game #2365).

Dupuis, a retired auto industry worker, says he has been a regular lottery player for 40 years. While this $100,000 prize is his first big solo win, Dupuis remembers when he shared an $89,000 lottery prize with 21 coworkers back in 1987.

The 63-year-old father and grandfather recall the moment he discovered he won this life-changing prize in the Instant Bingo Doubler game. “I played my ticket at home. I was matching lots of numbers, and when I matched 068, I realized I had uncovered the box. I was so nervous, I was shaking! I had to take it to the store to make sure I won,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

He could hardly control his laughter as he shared the story about when he told his daughter about the win. “I went to her house, crying, all while doing the happy dance with three left feet. She thought something was wrong with me!”

He plans to pay off some bills and take his family on a fun trip while saving the rest of his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hospice of Windsor & Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor.