Windsor Police To Celebrate Police Week At Devonshire Mall

It is police week and to celebrate Windsor Police and other law enforcement partners will host educational and equipment displays at Devonshire Mall Thursday to Saturday.

Members of the community are encouraged to drop by to meet with officers, watch demonstrations, learn crime prevention tips and safety practices, and find out more about careers in policing.

“I encourage everyone to come out and celebrate Police Week with us,” said Chief Bellaire. “We are excited to meet with residents, help them better understand what we do as a police service, respond to their questions, and come together as a community.”