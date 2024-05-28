NEWS >
Windsor Makes Worst Roads List For Southwesten Ontario

Tuesday May 28th, 2024, 4:46pm

City News
0
0

The votes are in, and Windsor has four roads in the top five of the worst roads in Southwesten Ontario according to a survey by CAA.

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens, and where they need to be made.

The southwest region includes Chatham-Kent Municipality, Essex County and Lambton County.

  • Plank Road – Sarnia
  • Tecumseh Road East – Windsor
  • Blackwell Sideroad – Sarnia
  • Lauzon Parkway – Windsor
  • University Avenue West – Windsor
  • Tank Street Petrolia

Here is a roundup of Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2023. Windsor did not make the Ontario wide top 10.

  1. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
  2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  3. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  4. County Road 49, Prince Edward
  5. Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  6. Bloor Street West, Toronto
  7. Cedar Street North, Uxbridge
  8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
  9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
  10. Laclie Street, Orillia

windsoriteDOTca
