Windsor Makes Worst Roads List For Southwesten Ontario

The votes are in, and Windsor has four roads in the top five of the worst roads in Southwesten Ontario according to a survey by CAA.

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens, and where they need to be made.

The southwest region includes Chatham-Kent Municipality, Essex County and Lambton County.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Plank Road – Sarnia

Tecumseh Road East – Windsor

Blackwell Sideroad – Sarnia

Lauzon Parkway – Windsor

University Avenue West – Windsor

Tank Street Petrolia

Here is a roundup of Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads in 2023. Windsor did not make the Ontario wide top 10.