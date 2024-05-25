Windsor Franchisee Recognized As Top-2 Canadian Fundraiser For McHappy Day
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 25th, 2024, 10:00am
A Windsor McDonald franchisee has been recognized as one of the Top-2 fundraisers across Canada on McHappy Day.
Jason Trussell Mcdonalds’ locations raised over $235,000.
Trussell and his team hold fundraising events throughout the year, including the Big Red Shoe Run. They provide their staff with free meals in exchange for a $1 donation and encourage local businesses to make donations.
Every McHappy Day, Trussell and his team try to be a bit better than the year before. This year, his team sold over 10,000 pairs of McHappy Day socks.
