Wednesday Is McHappy Day

The 30th McHappy Day takes place on Wednesday May 8th.

On this day, McDonald’s franchisees and Canadians coast-to-coast-to-coast will come together to support Ronald McDonald’s House Charities and local children’s charities.

All day Wednesday, a portion of proceeds from all McDonald’s menu items sold all day will be donated to Ronald McDonald’s House Charities.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Locally, with one Ronald McDonald House, one Ronald McDonald Family Room in London, and one Ronald McDonald House in Windsor, Ronald McDonald’s House Charities Southwestern Ontario supported nearly 250 communities last year. RMHC Southwestern Ontario saves families more than $4.7M annually in out-of-pocket expenses such as accommodation, meals, and travel.