WEATHER: Wednesday May 29th, 2024

Wednesday May 29th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 29th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

