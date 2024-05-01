Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday May 1st, 2024

Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday May 1st, 2024.

Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 25 except 18 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high

