WEATHER: Wednesday May 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 1st, 2024.
Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 25 except 18 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high
