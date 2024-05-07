CloudyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday May 7th, 2024

Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday May 7th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22 except 14 near Lake Erie. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

