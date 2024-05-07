WEATHER: Tuesday May 7th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday May 7th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22 except 14 near Lake Erie. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook