WEATHER: Tuesday May 21st, 2024

Here is the weather for Tuesday May 21st, 2024.

Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.