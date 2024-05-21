WEATHER: Tuesday May 21st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday May 21st, 2024.
Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon.
High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
