WEATHER: Thursday May 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday May 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday May 23rd, 2024.
Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.
