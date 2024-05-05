WEATHER: Sunday May 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday May 5th, 2024.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 5 or moderate.
