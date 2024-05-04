WEATHER: Saturday May 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday May 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday May 4th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.
