WEATHER: Saturday May 25th, 2024

Here is the weather for Saturday May 25th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Thunderstorms near Lake St. Clair early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.