WEATHER: Monday May 20th, 2024

Monday May 20th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Monday May 20th, 2024.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.

Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

