WEATHER: Monday May 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday May 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday May 20th, 2024.
Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning.
Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon.
High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
