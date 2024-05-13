Mainly ClearNow
WEATHER: Monday May 13th, 2024

Monday May 13th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Monday May 13th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Otherwise sunny. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
