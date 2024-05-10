Mostly CloudyNow
Water Distribution System Test Planned For Amherstburg

Friday May 10th, 2024, 1:22pm

Amherstburg
0
0


Amherstburg will conduct a mandatory test of the Town’s Water Distribution System starting on May 13th, 2024 and continue until May 17th, 2024. This test is essential to ensure the availability of the water supply should there be an unexpected emergency at the water treatment plant.

During this test, the town’s water treatment plant will be offline, and neighbouring municipalities will supply drinking water.

As a result, users may experience temporary fluctuations in water pressure or discolouration. These are normal and should be resolved once the test is completed. Should you notice any discolouration of the water, please run your cold water tap until the water is clear.

