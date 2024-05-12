Watch For Tecumseh Road East Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 12th, 2024, 11:00am
Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions between Forest Glade Drive and Banwell Road for milling and paving work from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
Work starts on Monday, May 13th, to Friday, May 17th, 2024.
