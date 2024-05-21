Ward 4 Community Safety Meeting Takes Place Tuesday Evening

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie, Windsor Police, and the Via Italia BIA are hosting a Town Hall Community Safety Meeting on Tuesday May 21st.

Windsor Police Director of Planning and Physical Resources Barry Horrobin, representatives from the Windsor Police Traffic Unit, POP Unit, and the Nurse Police Team will all be in attendance to answer questions. There will also be City of Windsor staff in attendance to answer any questions about Housing and Homelessness, as well as representatives from Safety Village and Neighbourhood Watch.

It takes place from 6:30pm to 8:00pm, at the Erie Street Gastropub, located at 839 Erie Street East.