Vandals Hit Lakeshore Park Washrooms

Vandalism forced the closure of the washrooms at Lion’s Park this week for a day earlier this week.

“Lakeshore staff work hard to keep our parks and outdoor facilities safe and accessible. Vandalism like this impacts our operations, pulling resources away from other facilities and reducing park access for residents and visitors alike,” the Municipality said.

If you encounter suspicious activity in a local park or outdoor space, you are asked to call 519-728-2700. If there is an immediate threat to health and safety, call 911.