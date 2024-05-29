UWindsor Names New Student Residence After Local Philanthropists

The University of Windsor has named its new student residence Rodzik Hall in recognition of the Don Rodzik Foundation’s substantial

contributions to the University and the Windsor-Essex community.’

“Rodzik Hall symbolizes our commitment to supporting the educational journey and well-being of students here at the University of Windsor,” said Don Rodzik. “We are honoured to contribute to a project that will have a lasting impact on the university and the broader community.”

Located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, the six-storey residence is scheduled to open in September 2025 and will become the University’s fourth residence hall, offering 238 units with a total of 452 beds. Features include private, barrier-free, and double occupancy options and will serve as a multifunctional hub designed to meet students’ needs. Key construction elements, such as a two-storey wrap-around glass dining hall and an insulated building design, ensure both aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency, fostering a connected student community.

In addition to its modern living spaces, the building will boast extensive communal areas, including six community lounges, a house lounge, and a shared laundry facility. The residence also features a spacious 13,770-square-foot dining hall offering a variety of restaurant options, including a Global Fresh Market and a coffee shop.

“Rodzik Hall will be a welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive space that will benefit our students, staff, faculty, parents, and entire community,” said President Rob Gordon. “Having it named in honour of the Rodzik family is exceptionally fitting, given their unwavering commitment to the University and dedication to students, both now and for future generations.”