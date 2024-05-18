SunnyNow
Two Pedestrians Killed In Chatham

Saturday May 18th, 2024, 6:45pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

Two seniors have passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Chatham-Kent.

Police say it happened just after 7:00pm on May 18th, 2024, on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line.

They say that a vehicle travelling north on Charing Cross Road struck two pedestrians near Horton Line.

Responding emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both women, a 66-year-old and a 68-year-old, succumbed to their injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Section is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or [email protected].

