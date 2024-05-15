CloudyNow
Town Of Essex Appoints Jim Meloche As Assistant Deputy Fire Chief

Wednesday May 15th, 2024, 1:05pm

The Town of Essex and Essex Fire and Rescue Services has appointed Jim Meloche to the position of Assistant Deputy Fire Chief.

Meloche brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this role, having served for Essex Fire and Rescue Services since 2004. He began his journey as a Volunteer Fire Fighter at Station 2 and demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment throughout his tenure. Jim was promoted to the position of Captain in 2021, where he continued to excel in his duties.

He has also worked at Wolverine Freight System since 1996 as a Truck, Coach Trailer Technician, a Lead Hand and progressed to his role as Maintenance Supervisor in 2014.

He is a certified CPR/First Aid and Defibrillator trainer for Perri-Med, underscoring his dedication to community safety and emergency preparedness. His commitment to professional development is evident through his attainment of numerous National Fire Protection Certifications, including NFPA 472, 1001, 1002, 1021, and 1041.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Meloche to his new role as Assistant Deputy Fire Chief,” said Jason Pillon, Fire Chief for the Town of Essex. “Jim’s proven track record of dedication, expertise, and community involvement will serve him well in his new role. We look forward to his continued contributions and leadership.”

