TLC Show On May 16th Cancelled At The Colosseum

Caesars Windsor has announced that the TLC show, originally scheduled for Thursday, May 16th, has been cancelled due to the artist’s illness.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming show date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including Tionne, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, Tionne has lost her voice. Following medical advice, she has been instructed not to perform this week. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon,” read a statement from TLC.

For ticket refunds if purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8:00pm and on showdays from Noon to 10:00pm. The Box Office will be open on Thursday, May 16th from Noon to 8:00pm to process ticket refunds or purchase tickets for an upcoming show. If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be automatically processed using your method of payment.