Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Campaign Benefits Von’s Ontario Student Nutrition Program And The Hospice Of Windsor And Essex County

Wednesday May 22nd, 2024, 12:54pm

Local News
Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign will see $124,019 donated each to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County and VON’s Ontario Student Nutrition Program.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit local student nutrition programs, helping to ensure students are well-nourished and ready to learn, as well as memorable care for Hospice patients and families in our community.

The annual campaign ran from April 29th to May 5th.

