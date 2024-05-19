SunnyNow
Tecumseh Roads To be Scanned This Week

Sunday May 19th, 2024, 11:15am

Tecumseh
0
0

Tecumseh is conducting a Road Needs Study to obtain a condition assessment of the town’s existing road network.

Dillon Consulting Ltd. has engaged StreetScan Canada ULC to inspect all Tecumseh roadways using automated road scanning technology and their data collection is anticipated to take approximately two days to complete, starting on Monday May 20th.

StreetScan employs vehicle-mounted sensing technology to assess road conditions in normal traffic flow. The system utilizes its technology to determine the health of each street and to identify road defects including potholes, bumps, and cracking. This data helps the municipality to identify and prioritize where repairs are needed and to ensure that streets are kept in the best condition.

