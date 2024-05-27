Tecumseh Road East Construction Starts Tuesday



A major construction project is about to get underway on Tecumseh Road East.

Starting Tuesday, Sterling Ridge Infrastructure will be installing a new watermain from Turner Road to Factoria Road.

Traffic will be diverted and reduced to one lane in each direction on the south side of Tecumseh Road, controlled by traffic signals at Walker Road. During the construction period, no left turns will be allowed at the Walker and Tecumseh intersection in any direction.

The impact on Tecumseh Road is expected to take approximately 12 to 16 weeks to complete.