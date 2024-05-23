Tecumseh Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Of Cada Library Saturday

Tecumseh’s Cada Library is set to reopen following extensive renovations and updates on Saturday May 25th, 2024 at noon.

The transformation included a new universal/gender-neutral washroom, new barrier-free multi-fixture male and female washrooms, main entrance automatic sliding doors, a new barrier-free information desk for improved client interactions and the removal of elevated stage areas in the program room.

There is also be new carpet and tile floors throughout, new ceiling tiles, painting of all walls, identification for themed areas, increased electrical distribution and power receptacles for the use of charging phones, laptops, tablets, etc., replacement of all lighting with led energy efficient light fixtures and daylight harvesting control system, and the installation of new clerestory windows along the west wall to provide increased natural lighting to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

“This project has given the well-loved library branch a ‘facelift’ that not only includes new paint and carpet but also significant work to ensure that our facility is more accessible for everyone, and more comfortable for our patrons”, said Chief Librarian Adam Craig. “The Town of Tecumseh has been a great partner in making this happen for our community”.