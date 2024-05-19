NEWS >
ThunderstormNow
21 °C
69 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Sunday Storm Knocks Out South Windsor Power

Sunday May 19th, 2024, 7:32pm

City News
0
0

A quick moving late afternoon storm Sunday to parts of Windsor knocked power out to hundreds in South Windsor.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that a line of thunderstorms over southwestern Ontario and Lower Michigan is slowly moving southeastward. The strongest of these thunderstorms could produce wind gusts near 70 km/h and up to dime-sized hail.

The storm moved in just after 6:30 pm, taking out power to 1,850 in 7 separate outages.

At this time, Enwin has yet to say when power can be expected to be restored.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message