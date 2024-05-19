Sunday Storm Knocks Out South Windsor Power

A quick moving late afternoon storm Sunday to parts of Windsor knocked power out to hundreds in South Windsor.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that a line of thunderstorms over southwestern Ontario and Lower Michigan is slowly moving southeastward. The strongest of these thunderstorms could produce wind gusts near 70 km/h and up to dime-sized hail.

The storm moved in just after 6:30 pm, taking out power to 1,850 in 7 separate outages.

At this time, Enwin has yet to say when power can be expected to be restored.