Summer Festival Preview: Windsor Rib Fest

Thursday May 23rd, 2024, 5:30pm

Summer Festivals
Windsor’s Annual Rib and Beer Fest takes place from Friday until Sunday along the riverfront, and there’s plenty of fun and deliciousness for everybody.

Along with plenty of BBQ ribs, you can also check out the beer market and live music all weekend.

For hours, entertainment info and more, visit Rib Fest on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

