Splash Pads Open For The Season Across The County

Splash Pads are opening for the seasons across the county, just in time for the long weekend.

In Lakeshore, the splash pads at Lakeview Park and River Ridge Park will be open daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm, while the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre splash pad will be open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

In LaSalle, the splash pad at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex will be the place to cool off this summer. Open daily from 9:00am to 9:00pm; the sprayers, sprinklers, and giant water bucket will provide hours of fun for the whole family.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Municipality of Leamington’s Tomato Splash Pad, located within Seacliff Park, is a great place to visit while picnicking or at the beach. It is open daily from 10:00am to 8:30pm.

Both splash pads are now open in Tecumseh. They are located at McAuliffe Park and St. Mary’s Park and are open daily from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

Essex has three splash pads open for family fun. The Colchester Splash Pad, located at 100 Jackson Street, the Harrow Splash Pad on McAffee Street and the Essex Splash Pad at the Essex Centre Sports Complex are open daily from 9:00am to 9:00pm.

In Amherstbrg the splash pad at Toddy Jones is open from 8:00am to 9:00pm.