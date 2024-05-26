Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday May 26th, 2024, 7:04pm
At 6:55pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.
This line of severe thunderstorms is approaching from Michigan and Lake Erie, moving northeast at 60 km/h.
Severe thunderstorms will be near:
- Amherstburg around 7:15pm
- Pelee Island around 7:20pm
- Windsor around 7:30pm
