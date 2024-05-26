ThunderstormNow
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Sunday May 26th, 2024, 7:04pm

Weather
0
0

At 6:55pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is approaching from Michigan and Lake Erie, moving northeast at 60 km/h.

Severe thunderstorms will be near:

  • Amherstburg around 7:15pm
  • Pelee Island around 7:20pm
  • Windsor around 7:30pm

