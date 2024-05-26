Search Underway For Missing Swimmer In Lake St. Clair

Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair.

OPP say that around 3:50pm on May 25th, 2024 they received a report from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton concerning a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

A 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan, remains missing.

The OPP Essex detachment, along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the JRCC and the United States Coast Guard are presently engaged in search efforts on Lake St. Clair.