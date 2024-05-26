LOCAL >
MistNow
17 °C
62 °F
Mainly SunnySun
26 °C
79 °F		Showers Or ThunderstormsMon
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Search Underway For Missing Swimmer In Lake St. Clair

Sunday May 26th, 2024, 9:31am

Top Story
0
0

File photo

Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair.

OPP say that around 3:50pm on May 25th, 2024 they received a report from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton concerning a swimmer who had jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

A 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan, remains missing.

The OPP Essex detachment, along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, the JRCC and the United States Coast Guard are presently engaged in search efforts on Lake St. Clair.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message