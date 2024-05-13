RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars LIVE Is Coming To Caesars Windsor

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars LIVE is coming to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, September 15th at 8:00pm.

Enter the “Werk Room” this summer and get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding live on stage. Be captivated by the return of fan-favourites Angeria, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie in this show-within-a-show highlighting the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent it takes for a Queen to be an All-Star. This show is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17th at 10:00am.