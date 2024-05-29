Road Paving Approved In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 29th, 2024, 9:02am
Several roads in Tecumseh were approved for paving by Council Tuesday evening.
GIP Paving was awarded the contact worth $659,325 be awarded to GIP Paving that will see four roads repaved.
They are
- Little River Blvd. (Donalda to Manning Road)
- St. Gregory’s Road (Michael Drive to Green Valley)
- Lesperance Road (Calvary to Westlake)
- St. Anne Street (Gouin to Intersection)
