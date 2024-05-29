Mostly CloudyNow
Road Paving Approved In Tecumseh

Wednesday May 29th, 2024, 9:02am

Tecumseh
0
0

Several roads in Tecumseh were approved for paving by Council Tuesday evening.

GIP Paving was awarded the contact worth $659,325 be awarded to GIP Paving that will see four roads repaved.

They are

  • Little River Blvd. (Donalda to Manning Road)
  • St. Gregory’s Road (Michael Drive to Green Valley)
  • Lesperance Road (Calvary to Westlake)
  • St. Anne Street (Gouin to Intersection)

