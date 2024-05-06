Residential Development Proposed For Huron Church

A combined commercial and residential development is proposed for Huron Church next to Fred’s Farm Fresh Market.

The proposed six-storey building will have 58 residential units, both one and two bedrooms and 273.6 m2 of commercial space on the ground floor. It also includes 83 parking spaces total on the vacant land. Vehicular access is right-in/right-out via northbound Huron Church and full access to Daytona.

A public open house took place in September, and other than one City of Windsor Planning Department Staff member and Pillon Abbs Inc., there were no persons from the public who attended to offer feedback.