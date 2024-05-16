Mostly CloudyNow
Province Investing Nearly $1.9 Million At The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Thursday May 16th, 2024, 2:53pm

Health
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is receiving $1,897,600 in additional base funding from the Ontario Government to help to support public health services in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years.

“Our government recognizes the importance of resident services delivered by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and I am pleased that our government is supporting nearly $1.9 million more in annual base funding for WECHU,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh. “This follows our government’s commitment to funding a 75% share of provincial public health services at WECHU on par with its peers across the Province.”

Through this funding, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will receive up to $359,125 in additional base funding for the 2023-24 funding year, $1,077,375 in additional base funding for the 2024-25 funding year and $461,100 in additional one-time funding for the 2023-24 funding year.

This totals $1,897,600 in additional base funding to support the provision of public health programs and services in the Windsor-Essex region.

