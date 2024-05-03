Police Seeking Public Assistance In Leamington Shooting

OPP is seeking public help in identifying an individual involved in a shooting incident in Leamington.

Police say around 5:40am on April 28th, 2024, they received a report of an altercation between five male individuals in a parking lot on Talbot Street East, near Princess Street.

During the altercation, two people exchanged gunfire. One of the two assailants fled in a black Audi sedan, while the other individuals left the scene on foot. Injuries are unknown. Investigators confirm the suspects are known to each other.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the assailant in the black sedan.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com.You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.